When: Columbia school board meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The district will pursue financial support from the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen internet access and distribute electronic devices to families in need.

Background: Columbia Borough Council and the school board held a joint meeting May 24 to discuss plans to develop a private internet network that would provide broadband access to students districtwide, with a possible extension to borough offices, homes and businesses. District administration had explored options to erect 13 mini cell towers across Columbia and create its own community broadband system, which would reduce internet service costs for users inside the borough. Lotsie Wooten, the district's director of technology, previously estimated this network would cost $400,000 and take six months to be in operation.

Why it’s important: Since the initial details were discussed in May, chief of finance and operations Keith Ramsey said Borough Council “has not expressed an interest to continue that (project) at this point without having some further discussion.” However, the district will now apply to participate in the FCC's Emergency Connectivity Fund program, which was initially established to help school districts supplement costs of remote learning tools and services during the coronavirus pandemic. This program, according to Wooten, would allow the district to provide more than 450 of its students with personal learning devices and improve internet access for at least 47 families without a “sufficient” connection.

What's next: The district will submit an application by the Aug. 13 deadline, and expect to receive a response in October. Although this program would completely reimburse internet upgrade costs and personal devices up to $400 in price, district staff must filter, manage and maintain records for each device over the next decade to meet program requirements, Wooten said.

School resource officer: The board approved an agreement with the Columbia Borough Police Department to receive a school resource officer during the 2021-22 school year. The district will spend $86,524 on this service.

Curriculum resources: In accordance with the district's goal to strengthen education for its early English language learners, the administration has spent more than $100,000 on the following academic programs and amenities: educational resources and testing materials from Collaborative Classroom and the DIBELS (Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills) system for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, at a total cost of $105,866; plus literary resources from Heggerty and Fundations for students in kindergarten through second grade, $4,973.