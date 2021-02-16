When: Columbia Borough school board special information session, Feb. 10.

What happened: The board presented tentative plans to discontinue its blended learning model and return to full-time, in-person instruction beginning March 8. Families can opt between a remote and in-person attendance model for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Background: Last year, the board adopted a phased health and safety plan to implement various policies deemed necessary to fully reopen schools districtwide in the current school year. Because of the state Department of Health’s recommendation to avoid a full-time attendance model amid the pandemic, board members voted to instead reopen schools with a staggered schedule, in which students attend class in person two days a week and learn at home three days a week.

Return to full time: Since shifting to a blended learning model, district schools have seen an increase in student absences and chronic absenteeism, with a decrease in standard and first-time passing rates. These negative trends, according to Superintendent Ashley Rizzo, can hold future implications on staffing, scheduling, student preparation and graduation times. The district announced in November it would develop plans to return to full-time instruction, allowing students to attend classes in person five days a week.

Measures and protocols: To make this switch feasible, director of curriculum Gregory McGough stated the following measures are under consideration to address various public health and administrative concerns: a staggered schedule for student arrivals in the morning; hiring at least one additional substitute teacher for each academic building; re-establishing attendance procedures for in-person students; on-site, after-school support for remote learners; maintaining social distance at a 6-foot minimum; official seating charts to ensure accountability and simplify contact tracing procedures; relocating select classrooms to larger spaces; and providing COVID-19 vaccinations to district employees.

What's next: The district has set a tentative schedule to resume full-time, in-person classes at its elementary school March 8, middle schools March 15, and the high school March 22. The board will field public comments at its meeting Feb. 18.