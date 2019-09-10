When: School board meeting, Sept. 5.
What happened: Gregg McGough provided an update on the district’s twilight school program.
Why it’s important: McGough said 10 borough students — four full-time and six part-time — are participating in the district’s new twilight school, with three of the full-time students being former dropouts. Michael Smith, principal at Columbia High School, oversees the program’s day-to-day operations. Classes are held in the high school library, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with Friday as a makeup day.
Background: In late 2018, the district withdrew from Lancaster County Academy, a program meant to help at-risk students and dropouts earn a high school diploma. The board said it could no longer justify sending children to an academy that yielded a 0% success rate among Columbia students. Gregg McGough, director of curriculum, had reported efforts were underway to offer a district-run twilight school for at-risk and alternative students.
What’s next: McGough said finances will be monitored throughout the school year to ensure funding does not exceed the district’s previous Lancaster County Academy budget of $42,500.