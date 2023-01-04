When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Dec. 15.

What happened: The board received an update from Lotsie Wooten, the district’s technology director.

New equipment: Wooten placed an order for new laptops for district faculty and administrators. The district has also installed eight new security cameras and is in the process of installing security camera monitoring TVs at each school. Additionally, the district replaced the sound board at the Hill Campus auditorium and is working on replacing the projection system in the library at Park Elementary.

New programs: The district purchased a license for Pear Deck, a learning content presentation program, for staff use, Wooten explained. The district rolled out a new support portal for staff and updated the intranet system.

Future projects: Wooten is planning to replace the sound system at the high school stadium and the lighting system at the Hill Campus auditorium. Also on the schedule is adding disaster recovery and continuity of operations policies to the district’s cybersecurity policy.

Calendar: The board approved the student calendar for 2023-24. The first day of school will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, and the last day will be Friday, May 31. Graduation will be held on May 31.

Tax rate: Consistent with state law, the board adopted a resolution limiting the amount that the district’s property tax rate can be raised for the 2023-24 school year. The resolution does not set the property tax rate for 2023-24 but does mandate that property taxes will not be increased by more than 6%.