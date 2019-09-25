When: School board meeting, Sept. 19.
What happened: The board unanimously approved research into the viability of renting out the lower level garage it owns as a potential source of income.
Background: The district has a two-bay garage at its administration center at 200 N. Fifth St., Columbia, where it stores odds and ends. Superintendent Tom Strickler said a local for-profit business asked if this space was available for lease.
Details: While the garage itself could be utilized by local businesses as a workspace, an occupant cannot work with oil, gasoline or hazardous materials onsite for liability reasons. The garage has a single entrance and can be locked off from the rest of the building.
What’s next: Kathy Hohendal, board vice president, said the administration will research whether this rental is a “fair and safe” arrangement for the district to pursue. Strickler said research results will be available by the next school board meeting on Oct. 3.
— Kyle Kutz, LNP Correspondent