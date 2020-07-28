When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, July 23.

What happened: District schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 24 for all students and staff, the board decided. During a meeting held in Columbia High School’s auditorium, the board voted 8-0 to approve a phased health and safety plan to fully reopen schools in the fall. Families also can opt between an online and in-person learning model at any time to accommodate changes in a student’s health or circumstances, Superintendent Tom Strickler said.

Sanitize and disinfect: Each school, according to the district’s plan, will ensure all learning spaces, conference rooms, common areas, athletic equipment and personal learning items are thoroughly sanitized or disinfected after use. The plan aims to minimize surface contact in high-traffic areas. For example, water fountains will be replaced with contactless water bottle filling stations.

Prevention: In accordance with a statewide mandate, students and staff are required to wear masks in hallways, common spaces and classrooms. Floor markers and reorganized learning spaces will help students maintain at least six feet of separation at all times. Any learner identified as vulnerable, or with “complex needs,” can receive special accommodations to guarantee “safety and equitable access to learning,” the document states.

At-home screenings: Both parents and staff are expected to conduct independent, at-home COVID-19 symptom checks on mornings when school is in session. If symptomatic, a student or staff member should stay home.

In-school screenings: Nurses will screen students, staff, or visitors who display symptoms while inside a school facility. Once identified as symptomatic, students must be sent home with a parent or guardian as soon as possible. The district also will create a set of protocols that designate how sick learners, visitors and staff should be effectively quarantined.

Other precautions: All district cafeterias will operate at less than full capacity, so schools must establish alternate lunch areas and serve meals from kiosks or carts. Physical education and recess activities will be primarily held in outdoor spaces to allow students to social distance. The district also will coordinate with its transportation service providers to adjust bus schedules, limit maximum occupancy and confirm sanitation measures are in place.

What’s next: A copy of the health and safety plan will be available on the district website, Strickler said. Staff, families and the public will be notified of any changes in safety protocols via phone call, email and social media.