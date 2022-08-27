When: Columbia school board meeting, Aug. 18.

What happened: School board members approved a new formula for determining how much athletic coaches and assistant coaches will be paid.

Background: District business manager Keith Ramsey said staff had developed the formula as a way to improve coach recruitment and retention. He explained the average head sports coach in Lancaster County is paid about $5,800, while the average coach at Columbia Borough School District is paid roughly $1,800.

Details: Factors like the length of a sport’s season, amount of prep work required, and whether the sport is collision, contact or no-contact are taken into account in the new formula, Ramsey explained. He added that the formula will be implemented incrementally, with the goal that in five years coaches’ pay will be near the average for the county.

Quotable: “Our head coaches are (paid) the lowest in every sport in the county,” Ramsey said.

Other business: At the request of Marvin Sanders, the district’s athletic director, the board approved the use of HomeTown Ticketing, an app-based ticketing platform, for selling tickets for sports games. Sanders explained that offering digital tickets will help the district track how many people attend games and noted that fans will still have the option of purchasing paper tickets.

What’s next: The next meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at 200 N. Fifth St.