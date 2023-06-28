When: Columbia school board meeting, June 15.

What happened: The school board unanimously approved the adoption of the final budget for the 2023-24 school year beginning July 1.

By the numbers: The $31.36 million budget comes with no tax property increase. The board also passed a resolution for the commitment of the June 30 fund balance; the resolution determines the area where money within the budget will be allocated throughout the year. The real estate tax millage rate will remain unchanged at 26.46, or $26.46 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable property valuation. The homestead and farmstead exclusion will reduce tax bills by about $430.93 per qualifying property.

Also: The school board authorized the tuition rate for nonresident students, with the cost being $10,612.20 at the primary level and $13,669.53 at the secondary level.

Science curriculum: The board approved an update on the K-12 science curriculum, including the purchase lab kits and online resources for students. These curriculum materials, provided by Full Option Science System, or FOSS, will cost $56,000 per year for a three-year contract, while online resources will be available for seven years.

School improvement plan: The principals of the district’s schools — Elizabeth Landis of Columbia High/Middle School Hill Campus, Erin Birk of Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus, and Trudi Smith of Park Elementary School — presented goals to reach the Title I Targeted School Improvement Plan. The principals reported all schools made significant progress to increase attendance and graduation, as well as typical growth, in the 2022-23 year. For instance, Columbia High School’s attendance rate increased from 87% to 91%, with a goal of 95% during the past school year. In addition, Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus’ literacy rate jumped from 3% in the first quarter to 29% by the end of the school year based on the rate of students scoring proficient or higher on Text Dependent Analysis exams. With approval of the 2023-24 TSI plan, the district intends to continue working toward these goals by communicating with families on attendance and using flex periods to work with students on academic areas they are struggling in.

Property: The board approved upgrades to the high school auditorium, including LED energy-efficient lighting, laser projectors, sound amplifiers, and a podium with controls. Funds have been set aside for the $335,000 auditorium upgrade cost, district Secretary Rebekah Ray wrote in a July 20 email. Completion is projected to be January 2024.

Wage increase: The personnel committee successfully proposed a 4.0% base increase in salary for all employees, in addition to a salary increase for district Superintendent Ashley Rizzo, who is paid $159,000. The superintendent’s new salary is $168,540, effective July 1, 2023, the district secretary confirmed.

School security: Columbia Borough Council reached out to the school board to discuss a potential new community service officer agreement.

Quotable: “Dissolving this agreement would be abandoning our children and their safety during these turbulent times, not only in our country but in our backyards, here in Columbia, where crime and violence continue to increase,” board President Charles Leader expressed a written statement to council and school board members.

What’s next: The school board will meet again, at 6 p.m. Aug. 8, in the district administration building, 200 N. Fifth St. The meeting will be held in-person and via livestream.