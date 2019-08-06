When: School board meeting, Aug. 1.
What happened: The board approved a potential acquisition of three more properties in Columbia Borough by the Lancaster County Land Bank.
Background: The district approved plans in April for the county land bank to acquire properties at 306 Cherry St. and 14 Lancaster Ave. Under this proposal, the land bank agreed to finance the Cherry Street purchase and buy the Lancaster Avenue land with existing grant funds.
Next steps: The additional properties under consideration are at 233 S. Fifth St, 237 S. Fifth St, and 239 S. Fifth St. Superintendent Tom Strickler said the execution of this purchase depends on appropriate funding from the land bank, as well as a vote of approval from the Borough Council.
In other news: Board President Keith Combs announced Jenna Geesey’s resignation as a board member and Debra Smith’s resignation as board secretary. To fulfill the remainder of Smith’s term, the board appointed Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, as secretary for a four-year period until June 30, 2021. Combs also reported that board member Barry Ford passed away in July, which has resulted in an additional vacancy.