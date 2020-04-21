When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, April 16.

What happened: The district will apply for over $10,000 in disaster relief funds through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the meeting was held via videoconference. It was livestreamed and can be replayed on YouTube.

Background: In accordance with the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, state and local governments can be reimbursed for expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Pennsylvania school districts and municipalities can apply for these federal funds through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, a state-run agency that specializes in disaster prevention and recovery.

Why it’s important: The district will apply for funding to cover its disaster-related costs, which include cleaning supplies, overtime for staff, internet access for students and legal fees. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, has been authorized to sign all documents needed to apply.

What’s next: Ramsey predicts the application process will be finished sometime in the fall.

In other news: The board approved a one-year dual enrollment agreement with the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, effective immediately. Under this partnership, students can participate in college-level courses — either at the college’s campus or online — and earn postsecondary credits. Participants will pay 50% of the annual tuition rate per credit hour to earn upward of seven credits in a semester, or 100% of the tuition rate if credits exceed seven.