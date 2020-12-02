When: Columbia school board meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: The school district anticipates delays for a proposed plan to discontinue its blended learning model and return to full-time, in-person instruction.

Background: The school board adopted a phased health and safety plan in July to implement various policies deemed necessary to fully reopen schools districtwide. Because of the state Department of Health’s recommendation to avoid a full-time attendance model amid the pandemic, board members voted to instead reopen schools with a staggered schedule, in which students attend class in person two days a week and learn at home three days a week. Last month, the district announced its intent to develop plans to return to full-time instruction, allowing students to attend classes in person five days a week.

A switch to remote: At the Nov. 19 board meeting, Interim Superintendent Gregory McGough said the district’s public health team was notified about a potential COVID-19 case “from the community” that would “impact teachers and students at all three (district academic) buildings.” Because contact tracing protocols had left schools districtwide severely understaffed, the district has made a temporary switch to educating remotely. “The way the numbers are going,” board member Kate Keyser said, it is unlikely that a full-time schedule will be enacted in the near future.

What’s next: Despite an initial expectation to resume in-person classes after Nov. 24, administrators have extended remote instruction through Dec. 4. Further updates will be provided on the district’s website.

Steeple renovations: The board reviewed a report from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, a Mechanicsburg-based engineering firm, to determine the extent of damage to a steeple at the district administration center. Architects inspected underneath the structure and discovered a leak inside the building. The board will consider options to replace the center’s roof, with cost estimates ranging from $136,500 to $227,500, and repair the steeple, $12,500.