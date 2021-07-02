When: Council meeting, June 22.

What happened: Borough Council members will examine reports surrounding the planned purchase of the McGinness Airport property at their July 6 executive session and should vote on the matter at the meeting July 13, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

Quotable: “Nothing new has come up,” Stivers said, explaining that borough contractors found no ecological or legal reasons to delay or cancel the purchase.

Background: The borough recently unveiled a timeline to buy the 58-acre former airport, with plans to develop 40 acres into an innovation and technology campus that would include a hiking trail through a nature preserve and a children’s playground. Construction could start in 2022 if council members approve the purchase.

Tax collector wanted: No one filed to run for borough tax collector in the November election, and the deadline has passed. This means borough taxpayers will have to mail or hand deliver payments to the county tax collector’s office in Lancaster.

Write-in option: Council President Heather Zink, however, offered a solution. Voters may elect a tax collector through a write-in campaign. The position usually is voluntary, because the person elected signs an agreement to let borough employees collect taxes. The position can be a paid one if the tax collector agrees to work at the borough hall and collect money. Anyone interested should email Zink at HZink@columbiapa.net.

HARB certification: An architect has applied to serve on the Historical Architectural Review Board, Zink said after the meeting. The borough started searching to fill the volunteer spot almost a year ago, after the previous architect resigned. Adding the position will move Columbia one step closer to becoming a certified local government. The designation honors entities that meet certain requirements set by the state and allows them to apply for additional grant money.

Parking: Council members discussed downtown parking options because the success of the newly opened Columbia Market House has sent some visitors scrambling for spaces. The structure’s 21-car parking lot fills up quickly, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting. Columbia does have available parking, just not all in one lot, he said. Council members discussed using more signs to direct cars to possible spots and opening up some spaces in an area reserved for borough employees.

What’s next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. July 6, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.