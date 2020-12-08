When: Columbia Borough virtual school board meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: During its annual reorganization meeting, the board reelected Charles Leader as president and elected Lauren VonStetten as vice president, succeeding Kathleen Hohenadel.

Appointments: The law firm of Nikolaus & Hohenadel was appointed as solicitor. The board will also appoint chairs and representatives to various committees Dec. 10.

COVID-19 update: The district’s public health team was recently notified about a potential COVID-19 case “from the community” that would “impact teachers and students at all three (district academic) buildings.” Because contact tracing protocols had left schools districtwide severely understaffed, the district would temporarily switch to educating remotely. The latest data, according to Interim Superintendent Gregory McGough, confirms six students and two staff members were identified as “active” positive cases.

Schools reopening: After a two-week remote “reset” period, the district was set to resume in-person classes Dec. 7, said McGough.

Winter sports: In accordance with state guidelines, district student-athletes are required to wear masks while competing in extracurricular events over the winter semester. This mandate excludes student-athletes actively participating in swim meets. The district would allow its wrestling team to instead utilize gaiters to avoid headgear-based ear injuries.

Student advisory team: To ensure students can efficiently provide feedback on remote learning, plans are underway to form a student advisory team by next semester. “We want the kids to know that they’re being heard,” McGough said.