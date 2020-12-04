When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: In a meeting centered around boosting borough communication strategy, Borough Council decided to pursue new visual branding and logos for the Columbia. Borough Manager Mark Stivers will start gathering quotes and concepts for the new branding.

Why it matters: Stivers said better communication strategy, including the new branding, could help improve the borough’s image and make the municipal government look more professional. He said Columbia has struggled to build trust with its citizens, and improving the borough’s various avenues of communication is key to rebuilding that trust.

Social media: To revamp its social media strategy, council discussed the potential for professional social media strategy consultation with Gavin, the York-based marketing agency that is currently under contract with the borough to handle messaging around the borough’s potential purchase of the McGinness Airport property. Council also discussed the possibility of hiring a part-time social media professional to handle the borough’s social media.

Possible signage grants: To help push out borough information, Stivers suggested new “Welcome to Columbia” signs on major roadways into the borough, with digital messages broadcasting important information like free downtown parking on Saturdays and inclement weather warnings. He said it could be possible to obtain grants to help pay for the signs.

Sunshine Act for electronic communications: Borough Solicitor Evan Gabel warned council against engaging in “near real-time conversation” via electronic communication, such as an email thread, with four or more council members. He said this could easily turn into a violation of the Sunshine Act.

New borough office lobby hours: The borough office lobby is currently open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.