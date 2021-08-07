When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, July 27.

What happened: The borough again postponed voting on purchasing the McGinness Airport property because of a title issue. Columbia is waiting for legal notification that the deeds to two land parcels included in the proposal have been transferred from Dorothy McGinness’ personal estate to the family trust before council can vote on the 58-acre matter, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

Quotable: “We did a title search, and about 12 acres had to be moved into the trust for the trust to be able to sell it,” he said.

Background: Council members, who wanted to vote on the matter in July, now plan to vote Aug. 10 on a proposal to buy the property and develop 40 acres into an innovation and technology campus that would include a hiking trail through a nature preserve and a children’s playground. Construction could still start in 2022 if council members approve. “This hasn’t kicked us off schedule at all,” Stivers said.

Inspections continue: Council members voted 4-3 to continue to require single-family homeowners to get a borough home inspection when they list a property for sale, although many neighboring municipalities are not doing so. Voting for a motion to suspend the inspections were Sharon Lintner, council President Heather Zink and Howard Stevens. Voting against the motion to suspend them were Todd Burgard, Fran FitzGerald, Eric Kauffman and Peter Stahl.

No legal requirement: Lintner proposed eliminating inspections as a way to help homeowners save money and to reduce the workload of code inspectors. Also, the borough has no legal recourse to fine homeowners who fail to get inspections. Lintner said other municipalities, including Lancaster, told her they didn’t inspect homes for sale because they weren’t legally required to do so.

Another view: However, Dale Dommel, a part-time code inspector, argued in favor of the inspections, noting that some cities have full-time paid fire departments while Columbia relies totally on volunteers. He cited public safety as a reason to continue inspections, which look for items such as smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers.

In the future: Council will look at reducing the $200 inspection cost to make it easier for homeowners to afford, Stivers said after the meeting.

What’s next: There will be a council meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.