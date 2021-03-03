When: Columbia Borough School Board meeting, March 1.

What happened: The school district is prepared to put the finishing touches on its return to full-time, in-person instruction beginning March 8. To address any additional public comments or concerns, district officials will host three information sessions in the following formats: an in-person and recorded session at the middle schools March 10; a virtual session at the elementary school March 11; and a Q&A session at the high school March 16. Further details will be available on the district’s website.

Background: The school board announced in November it would develop plans to return to full-time instruction, allowing students to attend classes in person five days a week. Last month, board members voted to discontinue the blended learning model and move forward with plans to fully reopen schools districtwide. Families can opt between a remote and in-person attendance model, or enroll in the district’s virtual academy, for the remainder of this school year.

Why it’s important: According to the latest survey results, more than 70% of students have elected to attend classes in person, while just over 22% opted for either the virtual academy or remote instruction. To ensure full-time learners receive a safe and equitable education, Superintendent Ashley Rizzo said staff members developed site plans that address each school building’s health and safety concerns. The district will also continue to monitor report cards, passing rates, attendance figures, safety protocols and contact tracing data. This information will help administrators see “that the plans, as written, are truly working” and evaluate “what (procedures) might not be working, and adjust them,” Rizzo said.

What’s next: The district is set to cease blended learning at its elementary school March 8, middle schools March 15, and the high school March 22.