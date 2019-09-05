— When: Council meeting, Sept. 3.

— What happened: Changes could be coming to Columbia’s zoning map following recommendations by the borough planning commission.

— What’s in store: The biggest changes would involve expanding the downtown commercial district in an effort to increase ground-level floor space available for commercial use. As proposed, the downtown district would roughly double in size.

— Why it matters: According to planning and zoning officer Jeff Helm, all current residential uses would still be permitted under the proposed downtown designation. At the same time, the change would help attract more businesses by permitting commercial uses. The change would allow for bed and breakfasts and for cottage industries, Helm said. Other changes near the now-closed McGinness Airport are intended to help spur redevelopment there.

— Background: Planning commission members identified areas that have potential for better land use, and they looked at zoning designations that did not fit the actual development, said Mary Wickenheiser, commission chair.

— Quotable: “The downtown commercial expansion would create a much more vibrant downtown commercial core,” Helm said. “The goal is to maximize the use of properties where we will get the most bang for the buck.”

— What’s next: Council sent the plans back to the planning commission for further review at its Sept. 17 meeting. Council is expected to discuss the changes again in October. Council President Kelly Murphy said the borough plans to complete any changes to the zoning map by the end of this year.