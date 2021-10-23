When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Borough Council authorized about $180,000 for three consultants to continue working on the newly purchased McGinness airport property. Some $18,000 of that will go toward searching for barrels rumored to be buried about 40 feet underground and for testing arsenic levels in soil. Previous studies found one soil sample had an increased arsenic level. The rest of the money will cover updating the master plan and getting recommendations on where to put roads, install electricity and handle stormwater and sanitation. Council members plan to develop the 57-acre property into an innovation and technology business park.

Why hurry? Columbia may apply for up to $4 million in grants from the state Department of Community and Economic Development beginning Dec. 1. The grant money must be coupled with loans that have a grace period of five years before the borough must start paying back any money, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

Quotable: “We have to get the numbers down so we know how much to borrow,” he said.

Moving to McGinness: One company within the borough and another within Lancaster County have expressed interest in moving to the proposed campus, Stivers said. He declined to mention any names. These two firms would join DR1, which was previously reported to open a drone training facility at McGinness.

Free Saturday parking: The borough will offer free downtown parking on Saturdays from Nov. 6 through Feb. 14 to encourage visitors to shop during the holiday season. Sunday parking is already free.

Quotable: “It would encourage people to come and to stay longer,” merchant Marlene Geltz told council members. Geltz, who owns a gift shop, Geltz Gotz Goodeze, on Locust Street, said she and other business owners appreciate shoppers who don’t have to worry about running to their cars to deposit extra money in parking meters.

Borough open house: Council members and borough staff plan to take advantage of the free Saturday parking for shoppers to host a Columbia Borough open house Nov. 27. Borough representatives will meet residents and answer questions as people come downtown for Small Business Saturday.

What’s next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.