When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Columbia Market House will no longer welcome shoppers on Wednesdays after council members approved requiring vendors to open a minimum of one day a week instead of two. The final midweek day was Oct. 27.

Quotable: “Wednesdays have been tough,” Kelsey Miller, healthy communities manager at CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, which manages the market, told council members. “It’s definitely been a disappointment” in sales.

More info: A majority of vendors wanted to close on Wednesdays. Although they did discuss opening during another weekday, vendors ultimately chose not to do that, Miller said. Rents will decrease 10% to account for the 10% of business vendors said they did Wednesdays.

Problems: Vendor absences have plagued the market since it opened, Miller said, after council members spoke of stands not being open when council members visited the venue. Vendor contracts allow for 10 absences a year, which may be too high, Miller said.

Background: The 9,000-square-foot market, with space for 20 vendors, opened in June after a $3.5 million update. Visitors could buy local products or eat at the 100-seat Gypsy Kitchen restaurant. The venue opened from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The restaurant operates from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Coming up: The market house plans to open for special occasions, such as the Santa Parade, in addition to Saturdays. Also, council members discussed forming an advisory committee to help advertise the market and to offer advice. “We were going to be hands off,” council President Heather Zink said before calling on council members to help publicize the market.

More police officers: Council members voted to hire two full-time police officers in 2022 and another two full-time officers in 2023, should the borough need them to handle officers who retire or quit. The borough’s police force calls for 18 officers. One officer will retire next June, dropping that number to 17.

Quotable: “We need to get on this right away,” Mayor Leo Lutz told council members. Council will spend about $63,00 in 2022 and about $200,000 in 2023 to hire, train and buy uniforms and supplies for the new hires.

What’s next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 (instead of meeting on Election Day on Nov. 2). The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.