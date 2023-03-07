When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: Columbia’s once-beleaguered Market House now has a full slate of vendors with a waiting list. The property also boasts several events and private bookings per month, Chris Vera, market manager, told Borough Council.

Quotable: “Everyone is working together as vendors to make sure the quality and service are top-notch,” Vera said.

More info: Council members hired Vera, who runs the historic preservation society, as full-time venue manager. He started in July with total annual compensation of $73,622. CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health previously managed the 94,000-square-foot building part time. Council members and residents discussed at the time whether the market house needed or could afford someone to run it full time.

Numbers: Apparently, the change has proved successful. The venue had seven filled stalls when Vera took over. Currently, 17 vendors occupy the market house and five businesses are interested in opening, Vera said during a phone call after the meeting. Also, about 20 private parties have scheduled events in the coming months.

Quotable: “What we are truly seeing is that a full-time market manager was the way to go, and not a waste of money,” said Heather Zink, council president.

Background: The market house, built in 1869, reopened Memorial Day 2021 after a $3.5 million renovation. Visitors came Wednesdays and Saturdays to buy products from 15 vendors. Gypsy Kitchen, a 100-seat restaurant also operated.

Business lags: Initial customer interest failed to last, and vendors started leaving. To save money, council voted to open the property on Saturdays only. Gypsy Kitchen closed in June citing decreased business.

Coming up: The property should bring in about $105,000 for 2023, Vera said. That’s still short of the estimated $140,000 annual cost to run the market house, but Vera said he believes the site will break even within the next few years.

Susquehanna River news: The Susquehanna National Heritage Area will focus on student education and tourism development this year at the Columbia River Trails Crossing, said Hope Byers, center director.

Quotable: “We’re creating a new generation of river stewards,” Byers told council members. For instance, the venue offers 30 youth and 15 adult fishing rods for junior angler programming.

More: The center also wants to increase tourism through programs, such as creating and printing a Columbia Borough map in conjunction with the merchant’s association. River Crossing distributed 10,000 maps last year that featured visitor businesses, Byers said.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.