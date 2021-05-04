When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, April 27.

What happened: Council members discussed several financial problems and said they plan to fill a vacant finance manager position within a few weeks. Administrative offices narrowly avoided a water shutoff this month after several invoices were misplaced. Columbia also failed to bill or collect rent for one of its properties, and blank spaces dotted the first-quarter financial report because of missing information. The borough’s finance manager position has been open since January.

Discussion: “I know we look really bad, but we almost have it worked out,” Borough President Heather Zink said after the meeting. Employees are gathering financial data and have located all unpaid bills with help from accounting consultants Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz. “It was chaos,” certified public accountant Peter Barsz said, detailing how he found multiple invoices for some bills. “Part of our task was to make sure there weren’t duplicate payments.” Council member Sharon Lintner said, “This can’t happen again.”

Coming changes: Zink said council plans to change the way the borough pays recurring bills. Currently, council members must approve all invoices before checks go out. However, they vote on items only twice each month, meaning that some invoices may wait two to three weeks before being paid. Zink proposed an annual resolution that would have council approve all recurring bill payments, such as water, electricity and gas, at the beginning of each year. “We want to streamline the process.”

Background: Kyle Watts, Columbia’s former finance manager, resigned in January, following accountant Quetsy Perez-Yates’ departure in December. The borough then hired a temporary accountant and began training her to permanently take over finance manager duties with help from Barsz. The temporary accountant, however, quit in March. “Its been a work in progress,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting. Stivers hopes to hire a new finance manager within the next few weeks. Seven people have applied for the job, and interviews start this week.

n More job openings: The borough also wants to hire crossing guards and parking enforcement officers. “Stop by and put your name in,” Mayor Leo Lutz announced during the meeting. “We need people.”

Next: Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 4, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.