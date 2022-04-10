When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, April 5.

What happened: Council members plan to develop an equitable policy that shares the costs between residents and the borough to repair and maintain some neighborhood sidewalks and curbs.

Why: Some residents pay nothing because a redevelopment grant covers repairs. Rarely enforced borough code says other homeowners must pay if they live on a street that doesn’t get federal money. In those cases, the borough often doesn’t fix curbs and sidewalks because it doesn’t want residents to pay the $200,000 needed to redo an entire block.

Quotable: “You need to come up with some type of consistent policy so that people don’t think they’re being unfairly treated, where one person gets a free sidewalk and another person pays $15,000 to $20,000,” Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, told council members.

More info: Community redevelopment grants come to neighborhoods based on census information. Areas that have 46.74% of residents with low to moderate incomes qualify, said Derek Rinaldo, borough engineer. This means people who earn higher incomes may benefit from free sidewalk and curb repairs if they live in a lower-income area.

Why now: Rinaldo says he has received several resident complaints of streets that received new paving while curbs and sidewalks were left broken or cracked because the neighborhood doesn’t receive redevelopment dollars. Columbia has its own paving crew that repairs and resurfaces streets, which keeps those costs down.

Trolley update: Council members will choose among three options to dispose of the borough’s unused trolley after at least two individuals or groups expressed interest in buying it. Columbia could accept sealed bids, hold an auction in person or let Municibid conduct an open online auction.

More info: Most council members agreed they would like to see the trolley remain in Columbia but debated which sales method to use. Municibid, a Philadelphia-based online auction house for government equipment, charges a fee, similar to an eBay transaction. The borough already has a live auction scheduled in June to sell recovered bicycles, but that sale date delays immediate trolley use. The last alternative, sealed bids, may send the vehicle to neighboring states.

Quotable: “I personally would like to see the trolley remain in Columbia,” council member Todd Burgard said.

Buyers: Chris Vera, who leads the Columbia Historic Preservation Society, has offered $12,500 for the vehicle, which will add seats to the society’s popular tours, such as its Albatwich event and Columbia Railroad Day. The Columbia Merchants Association previously asked to buy or lease the trolley for $1,500 to ferry residents and visitors to different shopping areas, such as The Market House.

Background: Columbia paid $39,900 for the trolley in 2017. Widespread use never materialized because of a driver shortage and maintenance costs, among other reasons.

Charging stations: Council will refuse a request to reserve an on-street parking space in front of a residence so the occupant may charge an electric vehicle from the home. Members then talked about installing conduits in new parking lots so the borough can run electrical wires to charging stations when demand increases.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 12, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.