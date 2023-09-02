When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: The borough’s safety committee will meet to consider updating its policies after Columbia waited a day before sending out a text notification about a shooting at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 5 near the intersection of Third and Cherry streets.

Why it matters: The borough has no set rules for letting people know immediately about emergencies via TextMyGov, a text-messaging service to communicate with residents. The police department posted information about the shooting on its CrimeWatch website Aug. 5. However, that data wasn’t shared with the borough’s texting service that day.

The emergency: Bullets hit three cars and four residences near the Market House. Witnesses told police they saw two men wearing dark clothing open fire on another person walking in the area. The targeted individual escaped unharmed.

Quotables: “Why did it take 24 hours?” asked Sharon Lintner, council member. President Heather Zink said, “I thought this was the whole purpose of TextMyGov.”

Response: “The staff that we had on did not have the ability to post,” said police Chief Jack Brommer. Mark Stivers, borough manager, said he can send out text messages at any time and will do so once the police department or an authorized borough staff member sends him a statement. “I won’t create the statement,” he said.

More: Brommer and Mayor Leo Lutz both said officers don’t have time to write a statement for text messages while they are handling an emergency.

TextmyGov: The free texting service, which started a year ago, allows residents to sign up to receive messages about items such as trash collection changes, road closures and snow days. Residents also can text the borough about problems. The borough pays about $5,500 a year for this service.

Land purchase: Council members approved authorizing Zink and Stivers to represent the municipality when it pays $1.3 million plus closing costs for 9.4 acres of land at 1100, 1110 and 1120 Ridge Ave.

More: The land will house the borough’s public works department, which must move when the sale of the unused wastewater treatment plant to the Columbia Economic Development Corp. takes place at the end of September. EDC then will sell the land to JG Environmental of Lancaster, which currently leases the plant.

Finances: Money to buy the land will come from the borough’s Wells Fargo investment account, said Eric Kauffman, borough vice president. The borough will replenish almost half of that amount when it receives $565,000 for the wastewater plant. The rest of the funds will come from the sale of land located on the east side of Blue Lane.

Auction: Shopping for a used bicycle, scooter or skateboard? Columbia police may have a deal for you. The department will auction these items Sept. 9 on Sadie Lane, behind the police department.

Details: Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the auction starting at 9. The department will sell items that were lost or stolen, and never claimed. Money collected will benefit the department’s bike patrol fund.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 5, at 308 Locust St. The meeting will be available on the borough’s YouTube channel the next day. Go to: https://www.youtube.com/@columbiaborough9899 to access the meeting.