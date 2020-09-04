When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: The school district has suspended four academic programs at Columbia High School until further notice.

Background: Because of the recent resignation of principal Michael Smith, administrators were forced to suspend the following programs at its high school: Thaddeus Stevens and Pennsylvania College of Health dual enrollment classes, Attollo, Benchmark and BOOM. These programs, according to Superintendent Tom Strickler, require “high input” from the school’s principal, as well as other administrators and staff, to be properly maintained.

What’s next: The programs will remain on suspension until a new principal is appointed, Strickler said. Additional issues with insufficient funding, staff participation and other coronavirus-related concerns could hinder each program’s continuation. The board will explore options to better raise funds and recruit volunteers for these programs.

Quotable: “I’ve already heard an outcry from some of the parents regarding these programs being lost,” board member Sandra Duncan said, adding the district is “doing a great disservice to our students” if the programs are not continued.

New books: The district adopted a resolution in June to support social justice and diversity across its education system. To address a lack of inclusive literature at the high school’s library, curriculum director Gregory McGough said plans are underway to acquire over 60 books on topics such as mental health awareness, social activism and the LGBTQ community. This purchase would be funded with a $600 minigrant from the Columbia Education Foundation. The board will vote on this proposal at its Sept. 17 meeting.