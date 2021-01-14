When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Jan.12.

What happened: The borough now has a functioning Historical Architectural Review Board after council members approved four new members: Brian Brandt, a code official, Matthew Barley, an interior designer, and Althea Ramsey Carrigan and Jonathan Lutz, who both live in the Historic District. They join Jeff Siebert, a licensed real estate broker.

Background: Four review board members resigned in early September after the council voted to let developer Cimarron Investments use composite material instead of wood on four balconies in an apartment building at 24-26 S. Second St. The architectural board previously denied the developer’s request, but Cimarron brought the matter to council members, who voted 4-3 to approve it. Mayor Leo Lutz cast the deciding vote. Councilwoman Pam Williams didn’t vote because she lives in the building.

Why it matters: Borough Manager Mark Stivers said officials are “very happy” the board can function. The architectural group advises the council on any external improvements to existing buildings.

Code compliance: The borough has increased its focus on encouraging residents to follow rules about dumping trash, keeping weeds and lawns mowed, and avoiding late-night screaming and shouting.

Quotable: “My goal as a manager is to improve the image and appearance of Columbia Borough to attract new businesses to the area,” Stivers said.

More information: Council members receive updates on code enforcement. The borough reaches residents through weekly Facebook videos that often highlight code violations, such as putting trash out days before pickup. In addition, three part-time code enforcement officers travel through the area, looking for violations.

Market House: Fresh fruit and filet mignon soon will be available as renovations finish at Market House, an historic open-air farmer’s market that shut down a few years ago. The building, constructed in the 1860s, should open to guests May 15. Restaurant Gypsy King Cafe will share space with fruit and vegetable vendors. The updated space, with heat and air conditioning, can stay open all year.

Other news: Council members welcomed new fire chief Scott Ryno. Ryno replaces Douglas Kemmerly, who moved out the area.

Next: The borough will meet Jan. 26, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page. An information section begins at 6:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting starts at 7 p.m.