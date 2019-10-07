- When: Columbia school board meeting, Oct. 3.

- What happened: Columbia Borough School District is close to sealing a deal with Eastern Lancaster County School District for continued administrative support.

- Background: In 2016, the two districts entered into a working relationship in which Elanco — a larger school system 30 miles away — was paid $280,000 annually to share various business, technology and human resource services with Columbia. To continue a mutually beneficial arrangement, Elanco school board approved a six-year extension of a shared services agreement July 15. Columbia then needed to review and approve Elanco’s proposed terms for the extension to become official.

- Why it's important: Under this extension, Columbia would continue to receive support from three members of Elanco’s full-time staff: Keith Ramsey, business manager; Donna Prokay, human resources director; and Lotsie Wooten, IT director. Additionally, the district would receive its own tech support specialist, alongside an array of network services and equipment. These amenities would be provided to Columbia at an annual cost of $315,000, up $35,000 from the prior agreement.

- Addendum: Board President Charles Leader said the approval process was delayed because of an amendment requested by Columbia. The board asked that Elanco include specifics about how key staff, like Ramsey or Wooten, would be replaced if unable or unwilling to provide proper support. Elanco’s school board must approve the amendment before its initial documentation can be revised. No other changes were requested.

- What’s next: Columbia will vote on the extension at its next meeting Oct. 17, while Elanco will vote to amend the original agreement at its next regular board meeting Oct. 21.