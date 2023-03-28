When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, March 16.

What happened: Special education students in the Columbia Borough School District are more likely to need special education services than students across the state, district educators told the board. The district has just released a new plan to address those needs. John Moslander, director of pupil services, presented the district’s proposed 2023-26 special education plan, which is being made available for public comment prior to board approval and submission to the state May 1.

Data: The district’s special education rate of 25.6% is disproportionate to the state average of 18.1%, according to state data. The student census at the time the data was gathered in December of 2020 showed 354 of 1,394 enrolled students received services for specific learning disabilities or for emotional disturbance.

Quotable: “We have to refer back to our district goal of high achievement for all students ... to remove barriers for all students, especially those students with disabilities, students who are English language learners, and students who are at risk,” Moslander told the board.

Land bank: The board approved the proposal to designate a property at 30 N. Seventh St., Columbia, for possible acquisition by Lancaster County Land Bank to be used for redevelopment. Eighteen properties have been so designated since the beginning of the initiative. Four of these parcels will be turned into affordable housing by Habitat for Humanity this year.

Early learning: Superintendent Ashley Rizzo apprised the board of the district’s Strong Foundation for Early Learning program. Rizzo said she encourages all district children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to register now for the Class of 2036. A kindergarten readiness event will be held for families whose children are enrolled by April 3; participants will receive a backpack, meet teachers at dinner and learn about the kindergarten’s goals and activities. Caregivers can enroll on the district’s website.

Athletics and extracurriculars: Marvin Sanders II, the district’s athletics and activities director, highlighted the girls basketball team becoming league champions for the first time in 28 years. He also noted Columbia bowling team’s defeat of six-year titleholder Northern Lebanon to become section champions. Sanders reported the formation of a 12-member junior high wrestling team. Sanders said the department seeks to increase participation in all teams and the theater program. Participation in extracurricular activities has doubled this year, compared to the 2021-22 school year, he said.

What’s next: The school board will hold committee meetings starting at 6 p.m. April 11; the next full board meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 20.