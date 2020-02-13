When: Council meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: After removing the Wrightsville Fire Department from its primary call alarm several months ago, the Columbia Fire Department is putting Wrightsville back on the initial call alarm for fires in Columbia.
Background: Columbia Fire Chief Doug Kemmerly made the decision to remove Wrightsville from Columbia’s primary call alarm at some point in the last few months. He said he made this decision due to unspecified issues that endangered the safety of his firemen. “When there’s issues that can’t be brought to the table because nobody wants to talk, something has to be done for the safety of my firemen,” he said.
Why it matters: Councilperson Todd Burgard, who is the lead councilperson for safety, said he decided to put Wrightsville back on the primary call alarm at a Feb. 9 meeting at which he and Kemmerly met with Wrightsville Fire Chief Chad Livelsberger and Wrightsville Councilman Michael Gromling. He said the two departments are planning future meetings and trainings to make sure they can work out the problems, which include “a deep lack of communication” and a misunderstanding of procedures.
Communication: Kemmerly said he believes his decision to remove Wrightsville from the primary alarm opened up communication between the departments. “Hopefully the discussions do not break down, and they continue to grow in strength, and we’ll see where it goes,” he said. After the meeting, Kemmerly said the Columbia and Wrightsville fire departments have had issues with each other for a number of years, and that his action brought the problems to a head.
Quotable: “Despite what you may read, what you may hear out there, there’s conversation going, and we are working toward a better relationship with our neighboring municipalities and our partners,” Burgard said.