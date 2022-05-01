When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, April 26.

What happened: Council members unanimously voted to turn down a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation request to pay to maintain and replace lights that the state wants to install underneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which carries Route 462 over the Susquehanna River. However, council members said they would consider paying some of the electricity costs should lights be installed.

More info: The borough would pay between $2,000-$3,000 per year for electricity to run the lights on weekend nights all year and during mayfly season, Borough Manger Mark Stivers told council members. The state, though, wants the borough to pay for maintenance.

Quotable: “That’s something that I feel is more than the borough can afford,” Stivers said. “To maintain a light system of about $1 million on a state-owned bridge is more than the borough should commit to.”

Comments: Council President Heather Zink said she worried about changing technology making new lights obsolete, while Mayor Leo Lutz wondered how hard it would be to get parts for LED lights in 25 or 30 years.

The issue: PennDOT says Columbia should pay to maintain new lights because the borough, which installed decorative lights on top of the bridge about 10 years ago, inadvertently attracted mayflies to the bridge, said Derek Rinaldo, borough engineer.

Response: Improved conditions in the Susquehanna River and other natural sources have caused an increase in mayflies, Rinaldo says he told PennDOT.

Recreational marijuana: Council members voted 4-3 to verbally support a Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs initiative to push the state Legislature to legalize recreational marijuana and hemp use but declined to pass a local resolution supporting the measure.

Vote: Zink and council members Sharon Lintner, Howard Stevens and Peter Stahl voted to support the idea while Vice President Eric Kauffman and members Barbara Fisher and Todd Burgard voted no. Lutz and police Chief Jack Brommer encouraged council members to vote against the idea.

Quotables: “I believe foremost in the freedom of adults to choose what they want to do,” Stahl said before the vote. However, Burgard argued that legalizing recreational marijuana and hemp could lead legislators to legalize heroin and opioids.

Background: Council members received a request from Abbottstown Borough Manager David Bolton asking Columbia to pass a resolution to legalize recreational marijuana and hemp. Abbottstown has adopted the ordinance. Bolton successfully led a previous move to legalize medical marijuana and hemp usage in Pennsylvania.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 3, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.