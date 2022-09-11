When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Sept. 6.

What happened: Council members plan to re-adopt an expired ordinance that offers generous tax help to those who redevelop or construct commercial properties in the borough.

Quotable: “It’s a good tool to revitalize the businesses in our downtown,” Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz said.

More info: The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act, first passed in 1977 by Pennsylvania lawmakers, allows local governments to offer tax relief to those who deal with commercial buildings. For Columbia, the law covers the entire borough. A separate ordinance gives tax abatements to those who refurbish residential buildings.

Details: The borough’s commercial ordinance expired in April. Council members discussed the program and directed borough staff to work on a new ordinance that will continue to give participants three years before they start paying taxes on new construction or improvements.

How it works: Owners who improve or construct commercial or industrial properties in Columbia have up to five years of financial assistance when paying taxes on the added value. For instance, someone who renovates a $200,000 property and adds $100,000 in improvements, would pay taxes on the $200,000 original value for three years. In years four and five, this owner also would pay 50% of the taxes on the $100,000 investment. By the sixth year, he or she would pay taxes on the entire value.

Generous gesture: Borough solicitor Evan Gabel told council members that their three-year tax plan is one of the largest he’s seen. “That’s a very significant tax abatement,” Gabel said. Lutz explained council's reasoning when it first adopted the three-year tax help five years ago: “Within the first three years, that’s when an investor is going to accrue the largest debt,” he said.

Agreements: The program hinges on support from the Columbia Borough School District and Lancaster County, who have, in the past, also agreed to the program. Council must renew the ordinance every five years.

Insurance help: The borough wants to help spread the word that financial assistance is available for all income levels to help pay for monthly health and dental premiums for people who have no insurance. “Our role here is to be as available as an information source as possible for those who need it,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said, adding that the state insurance information will be put on the borough website.

More info: People who earn at or above 400% of the federal poverty level can cap insurance payments to 8.5% of their income, according to Judy Wechter, outreach coordinator for Pennie, the state’s insurance exchange. Pennie doesn’t sell insurance. Rather, it provides access to private insurance companies that offer policies.

Levels: The 2023 federal poverty level will be $13,590 for one person, $18,310 for two people, $23,030 for three people and $27,750 for a family of four. Help with premium payments rises for people who earn less money, also.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.