When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Dec. 8.

What happened: Council unanimously voted to authorize advertising an ordinance to rezone a parcel of land at 75 S. 12th St. from rural residential to institutional residential.

Background: The parcel is included in the land development plans for a Luthercare development project. A rezoning ordinance initiated by the borough in 2019 overlooked the parcel, since it is next to another Luthercare property at 1200 Locust St.

Why it matters: Luthercare needs the parcel to be rezoned to expand onto the property.

What’s next: The rezoning request will be sent to the county for formal review. If it’s approved, the borough then will advertise the ordinance.

Help for residents in need: Mayor Leo S. Lutz made a statement directed to borough residents struggling financially because of COVID-19, urging them to contact Columbia Life Network, a nonprofit that connects residents in need with food, clothing, shelter and other basic necessities. Lutz also urged local residents to continue taking precautions against COVID-19.