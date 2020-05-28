When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 26.

What happened: In a meeting streamed on Facebook Live, council unanimously approved a change order to the Market House renovation project for additional roof repairs. As a result, the project budget for the Market House increased by $38,564.

Background: The change order addresses roofing problems that weren’t known when the original project plan was drafted, explained project manager Craig A. Dzurko of Hammel Associates Architects. As contractors worked on the Market House, they found damage to the eave extensions on the third-story roof, as well as a seam in the roofing membrane that allowed leakage.

Why it matters: Contractors will repair the damaged eaves and replace the third-story roof. Although the cost originally came to $70,515, several contractors agreed to implement lower-cost solutions on other areas of the Market House and shift the savings toward the roof. In addition, council President Heather Zink said half the cost of the renovation will be covered by a state grant.

Letter to the governor: Council voted 5-2 to send a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf asking him to allow local small business to reopen. “If not, the fiscal and emotional damage done in keeping us shut down will do more harm in the long run than the virus itself,” said the letter. Council members Sharon Lintner and Howard Stevens were opposed. Wolf has announced Lancaster County can partially reopen under the yellow phase June 5.

First in-person council meeting: Fourteen members of the public will be able to attend the June 9 council meeting in person when the county moves to the yellow phase, which allows gatherings under 25 people. Seating will be spaced apart and masks should be worn. Members of the public might be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, or there might be a sign-up sheet prior to the meeting. Council will provide updates through its online channels.