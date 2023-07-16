When: Columbia Council meeting, July 11.

What happened: The council voted unanimously to spend up to $26,000 to buy 10 portable radios for borough staff. The radios will be purchased through the same contract being used to buy police radios at a substantial discount.

Background: At the June 13 meeting, council approved a $75,000 purchase of 25 dual-band police radios that, for the first time, would allow Columbia police officers to communicate directly with officers across the Susquehanna River in York County without the need to be patched in, which causes delays. That purchase takes advantage of a discount that shaved $75,000 off the total cost.

Rationale: Borough Manager Mark Stivers said that, after approval of the police radio purchase, officials determined the need to keep radio equipment consistent with the borough’s public works and code compliance departments and emergency management coordinator. This would allow public works crews to talk to York County during joint special events or if the Route 462/Veterans Memorial Bridge would be closed for any reason. Mayor Leo Lutz stressed the importance of having the radios before the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s planned reconstruction of the bridge, slated to start next year. It is “imperative,” he said, that public works and emergency crews be able to communicate with their counterparts across the river during that project.

Quotable: “We were fortunate to get a good price at this time, and they’re coming right at the right time, when we’re going to need them the most,” Lutz said.

Funding: The original request was for nine radios, but since 10 radios can be purchased for just under $26,000, the motion was modified to purchase 10. The $26,000 will come from the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds, of which $125,000 was allocated for radios. Following both radio purchases, $24,000 will remain in that line item.

Block party: Council unanimously approved a request from the Ashley Tabernacle Church of God in Christ to close certain streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, for a block party/yard sale/health booth/food garden event. South Fifth Street will be closed from Avenue K to Union Street and Union Street to Avenue N, which would allow Union Street to remain open for traffic in both directions.

Recycling grant: As part of the public works and property report, council member Peter Stahl announced that the borough received a $350,000 recycling grant to purchase a new yard waste grinder. The grant is the maximum amount awarded by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Mobile unit: As part of the safety and communications report, council member Todd Burgard said the borough’s new mobile emergency operations center will be revealed during the National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Glatfelter Memorial Field. According to Stivers, the borough received a Lancaster County ARPA grant of $28,140 to convert a utility trailer into an EOC. Stivers said the EOC would be available to respond to emergency situations in other nearby municipalities.

Next meeting: The council will meet at 7 p.m. July 25. Meetings are recorded and posted on the borough’s YouTube channel.