When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 5.

What happened: Council approved budget changes that includes putting certain projects on hold among other measures to lower total expenditures by almost $300,000.

Why it matters: Suspended projects include the Route 462 lighting project, Rotary Park improvements and improvements to Chestnut Street and Eighth Street. The planned parking improvement program has been put on hold until 2021.

Change to meeting agendas: Borough Manager Mark Stivers announced a change to future public meeting agendas that would move citizen comments on topics not on the agenda toward the beginning of the meetings and give citizens an opportunity to comment on each agenda item after council discussion. Previously, meeting agendas included citizen comments on agenda items toward the beginning of meetings, before the items were discussed by council, and comments on nonagenda items at the end.

Private information sessions: Council President Heather Zink revisited the question of whether council should continue its controversial practice of holding private information sessions before public meetings. The meetings are discouraged by most municipal solicitors because of the risk of straying into private deliberations that could violate the law. Council was evenly divided on whether to continue the private meetings, with incumbents Todd Burgard, Fran FitzGerald and Pamela Williams in favor, and new council members Zink, Sharon Lintner and Howard Stevens opposed. Councilman Eric Kauffman was undecided. The meetings will continue, but Zink said she would keep revisiting the issue. Council previously voted 5-2 to continue the meetings at the reorganization meeting in January.

Parking study: A parking study conducted by Walker Consultants concluded there is enough parking in the borough, but people are unaware of some parking options, which leads to a perceived shortage. Options such as new signage and parking apps on residents’ cellphones will be considered. The study will be presented at a future public meeting.