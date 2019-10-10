When: Council meeting, Oct. 8.
What happened: Comments posted on the Columbia Borough Facebook page will begin to disappear following council’s directive to begin implementing a social media policy that calls for all comments to be removed after 30 days.
Why it matters: The decision to enforce the 30-day removal policy came after council member Todd Burgard expressed concerns about “personal, cutting remarks,” which he called “inappropriate.” The directive came by way of a consensus of council members who said the policy passed in March needed to be enforced. There was no formal vote, but no council members objected.
Background: The policy, written with input from the borough solicitor, has guidelines for acceptable posts on the borough’s page. Among the things not allowed are posts that are political or sexual in nature, profanity, insults, ethnic or racial intimidation, hate speech and posts encouraging illegal activity. The policy states all posts are public records and will become part of permanent records of the borough. The state Office of Open Records has ruled that even deleted comments are public. But that ruling did not ban deleting comments; it just said they must be preserved. Borough Manager Rebecca S. Denlinger said the borough will retain printouts of all deleted comments.
Quotable: “We will consult with the solicitor before removing anything to make sure we are in compliance with all appropriate laws,” said Denlinger.
What’s next: Denlinger said staff will immediately begin removing all comments more than 30 days old. Going forward, staff will make a sweep of the page once per month to remove any out of date comments. Only comments will be removed. The borough’s original posts, including the archives of live video streams of council meetings, will not be deleted.