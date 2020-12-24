When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Dec. 22.

What happened: Council defined snow emergency routes where access and parking will be limited.

Snow emergency routes: Streets designated as snow emergency routes are Chestnut Street from North Second Street to North Ninth Street; Lancaster Avenue from Locust Street to Malleable Road; Locust Street from Front Street to Ninth Street; Ninth Street from Ironville Pike to Lancaster Avenue; North Fifth Street from Chestnut Street to Locust Street; and North Third Street from Locust Street to Cedar Street.

Snow emergency rules: During a declared snow emergency, a vehicle may not be operated on any snow emergency route in a manner to allow it to become stalled or abandoned. Parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited until the snow has stopped and the street has been cleared. During cleanup, residents will be notified to move their vehicles on a street-by-street basis. Parking is available in borough parking lots at Front and Locust streets and next to the borough hall on Locust Street. It is illegal to throw snow in the street and to place items along streets to reserve parking. The borough will remove and impound any vehicle parked or abandoned on a snow emergency route during the snow emergency and remove any items left on the streets. Residents also must move snow from sidewalks, per borough code.

Budget approved: Council approved the final 2021 budget. The total budget is projected at $6.87 million, and the real estate tax rate remains at 8 mills.

Municipal board 2021 reappointments: Beth Runkle to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Barbara Fisher to the Planning Commission; Brad Lynn to the Planning Commission; Justin Evans to the Planning Commission; Amanda Hawn to the Shade Tree Commission; John Gamby to the Shade Tree Commission; Ray McCarty Jr. to the William Lockard Trust; Jonathan Lutz to the Zoning Hearing Board; and Don Haines to the Zoning Hearing Board.