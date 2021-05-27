When: Columbia Borough council meeting, May 25.

What happened: Council members unanimously denied letting a restaurant transfer its liquor license to Columbia after a Susquehanna Regional police officer described a shooting and fight March 26 at its previous location in East Donegal Township. Nine police officers who responded to a 911 call found visibly inebriated patrons fighting in the parking lot.

Quotable: “How can we be assured that if we let you have a liquor license in this municipality, it won’t happen again?” asked council President Heather Zink.

More info: Francisco Cisneros, one of the four owners of Level Up on Locust Street, told council members that restaurant inexperience led to the brawl and two previous citations for refilling liquor bottles and allowing a minor to serve alcohol. “We won’t do that again,” he said. “We ask you for a chance to do business here.”

Background: O’Lions LLC, which operates the eatery, moved to Columbia after it lost its lease following the brawl. The restaurant featured a local disc jockey March 25, and the East Donegal location soon became overcrowded. Fights broke out, and witnesses heard gunshots. Jeremy Kauffman, a Susquehanna Regional police officer, responded to a 911 call. He told council members that officers found 12 bullet casings in the parking lot and arrested three people.

Uncertain future: Cisneros said owners were unsure about whether they would continue to operate Level Up without a liquor license in Columbia or move to another city and request a license transfer. Pennsylvania allows one liquor license per 3,000 residents. After that, licenses must receive approval from cities.

Police department: Council authorized hiring Juan Guadalupe-Baez as a part-time patrol officer and agreed to advertise for a part-time enforcement officer to replace Ed Mann, who resigned. Enforcement officers handle parking violations and complaints.

Background: The police department, which should have 18 full-time officers, is down two people because of a resignation and a retirement. The department already hired replacements, but Tito Ford and Bryce Mowbray must complete training at the police academy. The borough reassigned its school resource officer to patrol duty in November but plans to place him back in schools next fall.

Next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. June 1, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.

— Gayle Johnson,

For LNP | LancasterOnline