When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 24.

What happened: Council members failed to agree on whether the borough should offer free downtown parking on Saturdays and voted 5-2 to table the motion until the next work session. Council President Heather Zink and members Pete Stahl, Howard Stevens, Sharon Lintner and Barbara Fisher voted to postpone discussion, while Vice President Eric Kauffman and member Todd Burgard voted against the idea. Zink recently announced a guideline that limits conversation on a topic to 15 minutes. The item then moves to the next work session if council members say they are not ready to vote.

The issue: The Columbia Merchants Association recently asked council to waive parking fees on Saturdays to encourage more people to shop downtown and to prevent the borough from getting a bad reputation from visitors who get parking tickets.

Background: Columbia allows free parking on Saturdays from November through February to promote holiday shopping downtown. The borough also doesn’t charge for parking on Sundays. The merchants group says shoppers, who sometimes fail to see the parking meter screen showing how much time is left, often get tickets and then complain that they will never visit Columbia again.

Quotables: “Our merchants, who are now struggling to revitalize the downtown, are here asking us to not have meters because it’s chasing customers away,” Kauffman said. “I have a real problem giving free parking when the whole point of paying is to keep moving the cars,” Zink said.

Concerns: All council members agreed a lack of signs displaying parking information plus digital parking meter screens that are hard to read contribute to visitors receiving parking tickets. That’s about to change, though.

ParkMobile: The borough’s use of ParkMobile should start in about a month, police Chief Jack Brommer said. The Atlanta-based company will allow customers to bypass cash and pay for parking through a smartphone app or a toll-free phone numbers. People also still will be able to insert coins in a meter.

More info: New signs and parking meter stickers will provide information on parking rules, Brommer told council members. In addition, shoppers will have the option to extend their parking time from inside a restaurant or store.

New townhomes: Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity and The Lancaster County Landbank Authority received permission from council to construct four townhouses on lots that are 17 feet wide instead of 18 feet wide.

Quotable: “We feel very strongly about recommending approval for this project,” said Mary Wickenheiser, who chairs the borough’s planning commission committee.

More info: The development will occupy 12,415 square feet of property on Fifth Street and will consist of four two-story residences with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms each.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. June 7, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.