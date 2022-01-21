When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: The borough tabled an idea to rezone 3.27 acres of a mostly residential neighborhood from light industrial to downtown commercial after property owners discussed the change. Council will now consider rezoning the land to residential.

More info: The proposed zoning change comes as Columbia handles housekeeping by matching an area’s zoning to its present use. The land, west of Third Street, east of Front Street and north of Linden Street, was rezoned light industrial some time ago when a metal plant wanted to expand. Those plans were abandoned, but the zoning remained.

Why it matters: Property owners who want to make outside changes now must appear at a borough zoning meeting to get special permission. Rezoning would eliminate this requirement.

Quotable: “You can expand, you can change, you can make improvements to your property without having to go through a long extensive process,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers told residents. Stivers said the borough wanted to rezone the land to downtown commercial because that designation would match the surrounding area. Property owners, though, asked council members to consider making the area residential.

More rezoning: Council also approved rezoning almost 9 acres containing the former wastewater treatment plant from riverfront commercial to general industrial.

911 stress: Emergency medical services in Columbia are dealing with an increase in calls and longer wait times when workers transport people to area hospitals.

Quotable: “It’s tough out there now,” said Adam Marden, who manages Penn State Health Life Lion, which provides the borough’s emergency services. Life Lion responded to about 20 calls a day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. two years ago and now handles around 35 calls a day. “The EMS system overall is overloaded,” Marden told council members. In addition, EMS workers spend too long at hospitals, he said, because emergency rooms are overflowing.

Basketball: The 17th Annual Clifford Edmonds Men’s 5 on 5 basketball tournament will take place June 4-5 at Mackle Park. In addition to basketball, the event will include music, food vendors and children’s activities. About 250-300 attendees will fund the Clifford Edmonds Scholarship Fund.

More basketball: In addition, council members also approved St. Paul’s Baptist Church’s summer basketball league from June 13-July 28. The free program will meet Mondays-Thursdays from 4-9 p.m. at Makle Park.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.