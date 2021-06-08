When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, June 1.

What happened: Borough Council members agreed to pursue working with ParkMobile, an Atlanta-based company that allows customers to bypass cash and pay for municipal parking through a smartphone app or a toll-free phone number. An agreement would bring cashless spaces to Columbia but probably would increase parking costs.

Background: Cities including Lancaster, York, Harrisburg, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh already use the service to handle parking needs. The company has between 30 and 40 clients in Pennsylvania, including airports and universities, said Jim Cardiello, the company’s senior regional sales manager.

Quotable: “It’s one way to offer more options,” Heather Zink, council president, said after the meeting.

How it would work: Users would download the app or access the website using the internet. Customers would then follow prompts to pay for parking. Those who feel uncomfortable linking the parking program to a credit card would be able to use PayPal or a prepaid VISA card. Also, clients would be able to extend parking time from a restaurant or a meeting without physically going back to a vehicle. Finally, people still would be able to insert coins into meters and bypass the system or call a toll-free number to pay for parking. All spaces would cost the same, whether using cash or a payment card.

Cost: ParkMobile charges a negotiable percentage for every $1 in transactions. Some clients pay up to 35 cents per dollar. Zink said the borough and the parking company have not reached an agreement on charges. The fee would include the parking app, signs and an advertising campaign. In addition, the borough would pay the 3% credit card transaction fee. Columbia may want to purchase additional hand-held scanners for enforcement officers, but the borough can use grant money to pay for them, said Mark Stivers, borough manager.

Discounts and free parking: The borough would have the ability to reduce or eliminate parking costs for residents or other groups and to offer free parking during events or holiday shopping, Cardiello told council members.

Stop the fireworks: Loud and illegal fireworks explosions already have peppered Columbia more than a month before July 4th celebrations, and Mayor Leo Lutz and Police Chief Jack Brommer are asking residents for help. It’s too late to call police after a loud boom, Brommer said, explaining that perpetrators usually have disappeared by the time officers arrive. Instead, Lutz wants residents to call police with any information about people planning to set off fireworks. “If we get some cooperation, we can do our job,”he said.

What’s next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. June 8, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.