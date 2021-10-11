When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Council members informally agreed to turn down a request from the state Department of Transportation to maintain lane painting and signs for pedestrians and bikes on Veterans Memorial Bridge if the state and federal government pay for the initial installation. The transportation department also wants Columbia to oversee new lights that would be installed underneath the bridge. The state wants Columbia to pay $18,276 about every eight years for repainting bike and pedestrian lanes and maintaining lights. West Hempfield would pay $55,111 and Wrightsville would pay $12,735. The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River, connects Wrightsville, in York County, to Columbia, in Lancaster County.

Quotable: “None of the municipalities want to pay any money to maintain any of that,” Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting.

More info: Money is just a small part of the problem. First, Stivers said bikers and walkers already have room to cross the bridge, and while dedicated lanes and signs would be nice, they are not needed. Also, if Columbia agrees to the deal, the borough could be held liable for any accidents on the bridge.

Quotable: “I would strongly advise against this,” Evan Gabel, borough attorney, told council members. “Your name is going to be added to every lawsuit.”

Precedent: Stivers said he wants PennDOT to pay for any bridge renovation and cited at least one Lancaster County bridge upgraded and maintained by the state transportation agency with no municipal funds.

Coming up: Memorial bridge renovations should begin in 2023 and go through three phases. Stage one will cover repairs and lights under the bridge. Stage two will replace most of the bridge deck and barrier, while stage three will do the same for the remaining pieces. Stivers noted the bridge will close for about 18 months during stage two. Stages one and three will cause lane closures.

Lien collection: The borough is about to change the way it collects unpaid bills. Currently, Columbia places a lien on property that is collected when that property is sold. CGA, the law firm that represents the borough, now will seek to collect past-due money regardless of whether the property is for sale.

How much: The borough has almost $60,000 in unpaid debt stretching back 15 or 20 years, Stivers said after the meeting. CGA will contact property owners and try to collect this money and will prepare a monthly report for council members.

What’s next: The borough will hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.