When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, June 28.

What happened: The Columbia Market House has a new full-time manager after council members voted to hire local resident Chris Vera to reimagine the space.

More info: Vera, who directs The Columbia Historical Preservation Society, started work July 1 and will earn $79,803 in salary and benefits annually. He told council members that he plans to attract visitors to the building, built in 1869, by adding the borough’s historical highlights in interpretive panels on market house walls. He also wants to rent out the now-vacant Gypsy Kitchen restaurant space as a community kitchen for area businesses.

Quotable: “You have to put the footwork in to make this happen,” Vera said.

Reaction: “I couldn’t be happier with Chris reaching out to do this,” Peter Stahl, council member, said. “To see his passion and vision, that’s exactly what I was hoping we would get in a manager.”

Background: The 9,000-square-foot venue, which celebrated its one-year anniversary of reopening in May, has struggled to keep enough vendors to fill its 20 spaces. Currently, 10 stalls are occupied, Vera said after the meeting. The market used to be open two days a week but switched to Saturdays only in October. In addition, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health notified the borough in March that it planned to stop managing the market June 30 in order to focus on other projects.

For sale: Council members voted to accept sealed bids for three properties the borough wants to sell. Bids must be submitted by Aug. 3 for parcels at 400 Locust St., 750 S. Ninth St. and property along the east side of Blue Lane. Awards to the highest bidders will be announced at the Aug. 9 council meeting.

Quotable: “These parcels don’t really have a public purpose,” Mark Stivers, borough manager, said after the meeting. “We want to get them back into private hands.”

Zion Hill Cemetery: The borough voted to spend $15,000 in pandemic funds to remove damaged trees at borough-owned Zion Hill Cemetery. The Columbia Historical Preservation Society plans to renovate the property with private donations.

Honoring heroes: Council members voted to allow borough staff to hang banners that celebrate military veterans. People may recognize loved ones by supplying the borough with a banner, such as those offered by Hometown Heroes, a banner program that started in Harrisburg in 2006.

More info: Red, white and blue personalized vinyl banners that include a veteran’s picture, name and record of military service can be hung from light and utility poles, Stivers said after the meeting.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. July 5, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.