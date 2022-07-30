When: Columbia Borough Council meeting on July 26.

What happened: Council members voted 4-2 to appoint Alan Landsman to the vacant council seat formerly occupied by Howard Stevens. Landsman currently chairs the newly formed Columbia Cat Action Team, which traps feral cats in the borough so they can be neutered and released.

Quotable: Landsman, 42, said his experience with the cat program prompted him to apply for a council seat after Stevens resigned in early July. “There are a lot of good things going on right now in the borough, and I want to keep the borough headed in a good direction,” Landsman said.

Background: Landsman, a Columbia resident since 2020, works as a regional manager for American Addiction Centers. Council interviewed six people who applied for the vacant seat. Heather Zink, council president, and members Todd Burgard, Barbara Fisher and Sharon Lintner voted to appoint Landsman. Council Vice President Eric Kauffman and member Peter Stahl voted no. Landsman will serve through December 2023.

New hire: Council members unanimously voted to hire Columbia resident Robert Warfel as a full-time highway maintenance worker. He will earn $21.55 per hour for his first 90 days before his salary increases to $23.94 an hour. The public works department has one more full-time opening for a highway maintenance worker.

Photographs: Local photographer John Reitzel will take pictures of development in Columbia for the borough’s updated comprehensive plan after council members unanimously voted to hire him. Reitzel will charge $10 per image for the first 10 photographs. The price then will drop to $5 per image. Reitzel will retain rights to his work, and the borough may use his pictures only in its comprehensive plan document.

Block party: Houston Street resident Angela Jenkins received approval to hold a back-to-school block party Aug. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. Jenkins plans to hand out school supplies and offer games and food. Houston Street from 9th Street to the beginning of the Keystone Cap Co. will be closed between noon and 9 p.m. that day.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 so that council members can participate in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.