When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, April 4.

What happened: Council members plan to amend the borough ordinance that deals with accessible parking to remove outdated language and to account for a 2019 state law.

Wording: The current document, approved in 2004, allows the borough’s public safety committee to make decisions regarding accessible parking. Council removed its committee structure in 2019 in favor of holding monthly workshop meetings. Borough Manager Mark Stivers now wields that authority.

Quotables: “When borough did away with the committee structure, that language was not scrubbed from the ordinance,” Stivers said. “There’s some contradictory language,” Evan Gabel, borough solicitor, told council members.

State change: Also, a 2019 Pennsylvania law now allows local governments to assign disabled people handicapped-accessible parking placards or license plates for a specific spot near their homes. Currently, residents may request a handicapped-accessible parking space nearby. However, any car that displays those items may park in those spaces.

How it could work: If council approves this change, a small removable metal plate with a resident’s handicapped-accessible parking number would be added to a handicapped-accessible parking sign near a home. The car would have to display a placard or license plate with the matching number. Assigning spaces “helps prevent conflict when everybody has their own spot,” Gabel said. “Nobody’s getting mad at each other.”

Quotable: “That’s something we haven’t done yet but something we want to do,” Stivers said during a phone call after the meeting.

Background: Council member Sharon Lintner said she introduced the issue after receiving a resident’s complaint. The woman was “expressing some dissatisfaction at the way we handle it,” Lintner told council members.

Specifics: Columbia has issued 102 handicapped license placards or plates. Users pay $100 to apply and then $20 a year to renew.

Cost issue: Assigning specific handicapped-accessible parking spaces will increase costs, Stivers said, adding that the fee to install the basic handicapped-accessible parking sign is more than the $100 application charge.

Views: Eric Kauffman, council vice president, said application and renewal prices should increase. “Twenty dollars is way too low for a reserved space,” he said. However, Lintner mentioned that residents who have parking placards already may face financial problems due to their disabilities. “I think it should be cheap,” she said. “Should we punish them for being handicapped?”

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.