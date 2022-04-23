When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, April 12.

What happened: The borough’s unused trolley will be sold through an online auction with a Philadelphia company that handles government equipment.

More info: Municibid will list the trolley with no minimum purchase price, and the buyer will have to pay the company’s premium fee and come claim the vehicle. The online auction should ensure the trolley sale brings the most dollars back to the borough, said Heather Zink, council president.

Options: The borough could have sold the trolley through sealed bids or auctioned it in person in June. Several members expressed regret they can’t ensure that the trolley stays in Columbia even though the online auction choice received yes votes from all council members.

Quotable: “I think it’s a shame that it turned out this way,” council member Todd Burgard said about the circumstances dictating the sale. “I would really like to see the trolley stay in the borough.”

Background: Columbia agreed to pay $39,900 for the trolley in late 2016. Widespread use never materialized because of a driver shortage and maintenance costs, among other reasons. The Columbia Merchants Association and the Columbia Historic Preservation Society each asked to buy or lease the trolley during previous council meetings.

Money offered: The merchants group offered $1,500 in a lease or buy plan, while the historical society said it would pay $12,500. Both will be able to bid on the trolley. Details will be posted on Columbia’s website or Facebook page.

Grant writers: Council members approved an agreement with a consultant to provide grant-writing assistance on an as-needed basis. The borough has been looking for a firm to search for available money and then write proposals, said Borough Manager Mark Stivers.

More info: Lancaster-based engineering firm Rettew will charge Columbia with rates ranging from $83-$190 per hour, depending on the services and consultants providing them. Stivers said he recommended Rettew because other consulting firms the borough considered charge monthly retainers.

Getting certified: Columbia will move a step closer to becoming a certified local government after the borough advertises a change that adds specific language to an ordinance that regulates what can be included in a designated historic district.

Benefits: The certification will give the borough access to more grant money, Stivers said.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. April 26, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.