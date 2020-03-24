When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, March 19.

What happened: Devon Fisher was appointed as a member of the Columbia Borough school board.

Background: The board held a special meeting Feb. 27 to accept the resignation of Rachael Kedney, who abruptly resigned as a board member via letter Feb. 22. To fill this open seat, the district announced a vacancy on its website Feb. 28 and welcomed members of the community to apply for the position by March 16. Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, received a submission from just one applicant, Fisher.

Why it’s important: The board voted to forego an interview and appointed Fisher to the two-year term. Fisher has 13 years of experience as an educator. She currently teaches mathematics at Northeastern High School in York County.

What’s next: Fisher will serve until Nov. 30, 2021.

Land bank: The board approved selling property at 233 S. Fifth St. to the Lancaster County Land Bank. An additional property at 494 Manor St. was also recently reacquired by the land bank. All taxes and penalties due to the district for this property have been forgiven.

In other news: The board approved an evaluation of the District Administration Center’s steeple by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates. This includes an in-depth assessment and creation of several renovation options at a cost of $4,500. Architects will also assist the district with its library design contest, in which students submit plans to construct a brand-new library at Columbia High School.