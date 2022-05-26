When: Columbia Borough school board meeting, May 19.

What happened: The board approved changes to the start and dismissal times for middle and high school students for the 2022-23 school year.

Times: Currently Columbia Borough middle and high school students start their school day at 7:50 a.m. The middle school dismisses at 2:40 p.m. and the high school dismisses at 2:50 p.m. Under the new schedule, both middle and high school students will start at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 3:05 p.m. The changes will not affect the amount of instructional time students receive each day.

Class schedule: The district is adjusting the start and end times of school days to accommodate the change from block schedule with four classes per day to a seven-class day. With the seven-period schedule, classes will last 50 minutes each. School days will also include a 30-minute flex period that will be used for educational interventions, enrichment activities and weekly clubs.

Arrival and dismissal: With the high school and middle school dismissing at the same time, the district is also planning to adjust its procedures for students arriving and leaving. District staff will finalize those changes and inform parents closer to the new school year.

Other business: Board members approved an updated virtual learning plan for the 2022-23 school year. The plan, which is intended for use during inclement weather, outlines a two-hour delay schedule for virtual days to allow teachers and parents time to prepare for the day. It also requires teachers to provide live instruction during the day, rather than exclusively assigning worksheets or other materials for students to work through on their own.