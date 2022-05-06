When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, May 3.

What happened: Council members discussed hiring a full-time manager for Columbia’s Market House who will aggressively promote the space as a venue for celebrations and business meetings in addition to a market stand.

Quotable: “We need someone who’s entrepreneurial; who wants to chase ideas,” said council Member Peter Stahl.

Background: CHI St. Joseph’s Health, which supplied part-time managers for the borough-owned Market House since it opened almost a year ago, notified Columbia last month that it wanted to pull out of the deal to focus on other projects.

Other problems: The venue never reached the foot traffic and sales council members originally estimated. Vendors sometimes would stay closed on Wednesdays and Saturdays when the market was open, and in November, managers closed the market on Wednesdays, leaving only one day a week for patrons.

Coming up: A new manager will start July 1. Council members should authorize staff to create a job listing at the next council meeting, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said.

Lead in the borough: Lead-Free Families, a free or low-cost program from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, is looking for Columbia families who think they may have lead hazards in their owned or rented homes. The program already has fixed five homes in the borough and is working on eight more, said Marisol Maldonado, who manages the program’s lead poisoning prevention effort.

More info: About 83% of homes in Columbia were built before 1978 and probably contain some form of lead, Maldonado said. The metal becomes toxic for children 6 and younger through broken surfaces, such as paint scrapings. Lead-Free Families either will remove lead or fix the problem to make it inaccessible to anyone.

Stray cats: About 1,000 feral cats call Columbia streets home, and this number could increase exponentially in nine years without any intervention, council member Todd Burgard reported.

Quotables: “It’s not the cats’ fault,” Burgard told council members.

Solutions: The borough already works with The Columbia Animal Shelter to trap, neuter and return felines to their outdoor environment. Council members discussed handling the problem with more cat traps and connecting with veterinarians and the Columbia Animal Hospital to increase those TNR efforts.

More info: Council members also talked about encouraging more public involvement, such as creating a community event to trap feral cats. They also discussed strengthening ordinances that prohibit people from leaving animal food outside their homes.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 10, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.