When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: A feral cat expert told council members that offering controlled feedings and increasing spaying and neutering efforts could reduce the borough’s feline population. The current feral cat ordinance prohibits feeding, but Columbia has paused enforcing the ban while officials study how to lower the population.

Quotable: “That was one suggestion,” Heather Zink, council president, said after the meeting. “We are going to update that ordinance.”

Why: Feeding feral cats would make them less aggressive and keep them out of trash cans and yards as the numbers continually decline, Arnold said. Her organization has handled more than 41,000 cats since 2013.

Numbers: Borough volunteers have trapped and spayed or neutered about 65 cats since the Columbia Cat Action Team started in October. Zink said representatives from other municipalities have called seeking information in forming their own such groups.

Helping homeless: Chris Dreisbach, who runs Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, chastised some council members for comments made about homelessness during the Nov. 1 meeting. Dreisback, who spoke during the public comment portion, said he wrote a letter offering his help to Borough Manager Mark Stivers and Mayor Leo Lutz but received no response.

What happened: David Powers, the Columbia Presbyterian Church pastor who leads Hands Across the Street, asked in October for council’s help to relocate its homeless shelter at 291. S. Fourth St. Lutz and Eric Kauffman, council vice president, spoke about balancing a need for the homeless shelter with protecting borough residents.

Coming up: Zink said after the meeting that council continues to meet with shelter representatives to help the nonprofit relocate.

Public comment: A resident who threatened to shoot a rat and leave its body on Zink’s front porch received little response after he spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. Zink said she purposely didn’t want to encourage an argument or violence.

Quotable: “I honestly did believe the situation was going to escalate,” Zink said after the meeting in which resident Dennis Wolpert complained about a Manor Street property he said had rats and tall weeds in the yard. Council does have rules on property management, but Zink said she wanted to end the conversation. “I have confronted people in the past and asked them to stop. I deal with each incident individually.”

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 22. The meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.