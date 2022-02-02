When: Columbia Borough council meeting Jan. 25.

What happened: A deal with JG Environmental of Lancaster to lease and then purchase Columbia’s unused wastewater treatment plant seems to have run into a problem after Lancaster Area Sewer Authority (LASA) raised a one-time tapping fee from $10 per gallon to $16.50 per gallon that applies to new customers.

The motion: Council voted to table a motion to return to JG about $94,000 of that increase that the borough would collect. The borough, which sold its sewer pipes to LASA in 2015, receives a percentage of all tapping fees until 2025. The extra $94,000 from this deal was not included in the borough’s budget but would count as revenue.

The issue: The added expense may force JG to abandon its deal with Columbia. JG President James Guerin then said he won’t speculate on the company’s decision.

Quotable: “Right now, we’re still in the middle of it,” Guerin said during a phone call several days after the meeting. “We are working through it. I don’t want to show my hand.”

Coming up: Council members say they want a chance to study the matter and will address it at a later meeting. “It’s unfair for the board to swallow all of that,” council member Todd Burgard said during the meeting, adding that he would consider negotiating with PGE and LASA. Sharon Lintner, also a council member, said members may have been surprised by the motion. “We need more time to study this and digest this,” she said during a phone call after the meeting.

Stop signs: The borough plans to install four stop signs downtown. One sign will face eastbound drivers on Cherry Street at South Sixth Street. North and southbound drivers will see new stop signs on Maple Street as it intersects with North Fifth Street. In addition, eastbound travelers will get a stop sign on Franklin Street as it meets South Thirteenth Street.

More info: Council voted to advertise those changes and will vote on the matter Feb. 8, Borough Manager Mark Stivers said after the meeting. The signs, which will cost $363, could be installed within a month.

River Crossing: Bridal and baby showers on an upgraded deck at Columbia Crossing helped spur attendance and revenue for the river park, which is managed by the Susquehanna National Historical Area. Columbia Crossing welcomed almost 22,000 visitors in 2021, up from 10,972 in 2020, according to the center’s 2021 annual report presented at the meeting.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.